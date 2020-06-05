OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 13.7 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador 16.3 per cent (16.0)
— Prince Edward Island 13.9 per cent (10.8)
— Nova Scotia 13.6 per cent (12.0)
— New Brunswick 12.8 per cent (13.2)
— Quebec 13.7 per cent (17.0)
— Ontario 13.6 per cent (11.3)
— Manitoba 11.2 per cent (11.4)
— Saskatchewan 12.5 per cent (11.3)
— Alberta 15.5 per cent (13.4)
— British Columbia 13.4 per cent (11.5)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2020 and was generated automatically.
