OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate held steady at 5.1 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.7 per cent (10.3)

_ Prince Edward Island 6.8 per cent (5.4)

_ Nova Scotia 6.0 per cent (6.7)

_ New Brunswick 7.3 per cent (6.7)

_ Quebec 3.8 per cent (4.1)

_ Ontario 5.5 per cent (5.9)

_ Manitoba 4.4 per cent (4.6)

_ Saskatchewan 4.2 per cent (4.6)

_ Alberta 5.8 per cent (5.2)

_ British Columbia 4.4 per cent (4.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.

