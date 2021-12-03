OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 6.0 per cent in November. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
_ Newfoundland and Labrador 10.4 per cent (13.9)
_ Prince Edward Island 8.0 per cent (9.1)
_ Nova Scotia 8.1 per cent (8.3)
_ New Brunswick 8.5 per cent (9.1)
_ Quebec 4.5 per cent (5.6)
_ Ontario 6.4 per cent (7.0)
_ Manitoba 5.1 per cent (5.3)
_ Saskatchewan 5.2 per cent (6.2)
_ Alberta 7.6 per cent (7.6)
_ British Columbia 5.6 per cent (5.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.
