TORONTO - Higher-than-expected U.S. inflation prompted a selloff across North American stock markets as investors fear the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates even more aggressively and push the economy into recession.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 289.07 points or 1.4 per cent to 20,274.82.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 880.00 points at 31,392.79. The S&P 500 index was down 116.96 points at 3,900.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 414.21 points or 3.5 per cent at 11,340.02.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.27 cents US compared with 79.09 cents US on Thursday.
The July crude contract was down 84 cents at US$120.67 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 11.3 cents at US$8.85 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$22.70 at US$1,875.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 8.7 cents at US$4.29 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
