TORONTO - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says even under best-case scenarios, housing starts will fall well below the affordable housing supply targets it has set for Ontario, B.C. and Quebec to reach by 2030.
The federal housing agency says in those three provinces and Alberta there will only be enough labour capacity over the next eight years to increase the number of housing starts by between 30 and 50 per cent under best-case scenarios.
Ontario, Quebec and B.C. will have to double the number of starts that they can produce under best-case scenarios to help reach CMHC's national affordability target of 3.5 million more homes built by 2030.
CMHC says Alberta should have no issues related to increasing housing supply, even under maximum capacity conditions, because it has fewer supply pressures and steady population growth.
CMHC describes a best-case scenario as a market where there is the highest percentage of people in the population working in residential construction and the lowest number of construction workers per unit being built in the last 25 years.
It warns that even under best-case scenarios labour capacity problems will be worst in Ontario, where the population and price pressures are highest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.
