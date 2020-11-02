TORONTO - The industrial sector led Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also regained some of the ground they lost last week.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.24 points at 15,649.88.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 349.73 points at 26,851.33. The S&P 500 index was up 35.19 points at 3,305.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 45.74 points at 10,957.33.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.36 cents US compared with 75.09 cents US on Friday.
The December crude oil contract was up 12 cents at US$35.91 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$3.22 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$13.20 at US$1,893.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.07 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
