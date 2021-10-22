CALGARY - The travel industry is welcoming news that the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking Canadians to avoid non-essential travel outside the country.
Bruce Poon Tip, founder of Canadian-based tour operator G Adventures, says the move is long overdue. He says Canada has been slower than many other countries when it comes to lifting its blanket advisory against travel.
Poon Tip says travel demand has picked up significantly in the last couple of months, something he attributes to the rollout of vaccinations.
But he says the last 18 months have been devastating for his company. G Adventures has had to lay off about 1,000 people, more than half of its total number of employees worldwide.
The global travel advisory was put in place in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread around the world.
The government of Canada's website now shows advisories for each destination country, as it did prior to the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published October 22, 2021.
