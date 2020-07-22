Inflatable pools are driving a deluge of toy sales during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers try to enhance at-home leisure for their children, their pets and their feet.
Market research firm NPD Canada says inflatable pool sales rose 107 per cent year over year between April and June, when lockdowns were in effect across the country.
The pools, like other items seeing a surge such as puzzles and board games, offer a communal activity for families — dogs included — and a refreshing distraction for kids stuck at home, said NPD analyst Joan Ramsay.
"With the parks being closed, parents were looking for ways to provide some entertainment for their children at home outside," Ramsay said, noting prolonged school shutdowns as well.
"It's things that you can do as a group...It wouldn't surprise me if adults — if not fully sitting in the pool — are at least sticking their feet in to cool off," she said.
"A fellow I work with said that they bought a bigger inflatable pool so he and his wife can fit in it with their one-year-old."
NPD found inflatable pools, which typically cost between $100 and $600, were among a flood of larger online purchases that included play sets and trampolines, while sales of smaller toys dropped off slightly in April and May.
"You might not go online to buy one little doll but you might if you're buying a bigger purchase," Ramsay said. "And you don't have the impulse purchases with your child pulling at your pant leg when you're at the store either," given widespread bricks-and-mortar closures.
Over the past three months, pools — the No. 1 toy item in May — were surpassed only by puzzles, with sales of jigsaws of 1,000 pieces or more growing 150 per cent year over year as homebound consumers flocked to the activity.
Total toy sales rose 16 per cent, while video games enjoyed a sustained sales boost of 57 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.