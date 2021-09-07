NEW YORK (AP) — Here are key milestones in Revlon's 89-year history.
1932: Brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman start Revlon and unveil a revolutionary nail enamel.
1935: The first Revlon advertisement runs in the New Yorker Magazine.
1937: Revlon introduces nail polish and starts selling it in stores and beauty salons.
1939: Revlon begins selling lipstick.
1952: Revlon’s iconic Fire and Ice lipstick and nail campaign highlights a Vogue partnership and celebrity endorsements (model Dorian Leigh) shot by Richard Avedon.
1955: Revlon expands its business internationally.
1965: Revlon’s successful sponsorship of The $64,000 Question TV show drives sales and brand awareness. It also launches ColorSilk hair color.
1970: Revlon becomes the first beauty company to feature a Black model, Naomi Sims, in its advertising.
1973: Revlon’s Charlie Fragrance launches and becomes the number one global fragrance.
1975: Charles Revson dies and Michel Bergerac assumes leadership of Revlon.
1979: Revlon acquires Henry Colomer and launches Revlon Professional with Sensor Perm.
1980: Revlon’s supermodel campaign features diverse, famous and new models including Iman, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford and Christy Turlington, shot by Richard Avedon.
1985: Revlon is sold to MacAndrews & Forbes, run by billionaire Ron Perelman. Bergerac resigns.
1991: Revlon ColorStay Lipstick launches as the first non-transfer lipstick.
1996: The company goes public.
1997: Revlon Age Defying, anti-aging makeup line launches.
2000: Revlon sells its Professional Products division to Beauty Care Professional Products Luxembourg.
2013: The company acquires The Colomer Group and reunites it with its professional products division. Brands acquired include Revlon Professional, CND, American Crew and Creme of Nature.
2016: Revlon acquires Elizabeth Arden. Revlon completes global acquisition of Cutex.
2017: Elizabeth Arden launches White Tea fragrance
2018: CEO Debra Perelman, daughter of Ron Perelman, becomes its first female CEO.
___
Source: Revlon corporate website.
