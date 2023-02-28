MONTREAL - Laurentian Bank of Canada reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its provisions for credit losses ticked higher.
The Montreal-based bank says it earned $51.9 million or $1.09 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31 compared with a profit of $55.5 million or $1.17 per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $260.1 million for bank's latest quarter, up from $257.5 million in the same quarter last year.
Laurentian says its provision for credit losses for its first quarter was $15.4 million, up from $9.4 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Laurentian says it earned $1.15 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.26 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.12 per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:LB)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.