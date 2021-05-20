MONTREAL - Lightspeed POS Inc. reported a net loss of US$42 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$18.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier as its revenue more than doubled.
The Montreal-based e-commerce company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of 21 cents per diluted share a year earlier when it had fewer shares outstanding.
Revenue in what was the company's fourth quarter totalled US$82.4 million, up from US$36.3 million.
The company says the growth was due to a combination of organic growth and the recent acquisitions of Upserve and ShopKeep, which added US$31.2 million in revenue.
On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed reported a loss of US$11.2 million or nine cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter compared with an adjusted loss of US$5.6 million or six cents per diluted share a year ago.
Lightspeed closed its deal to buy New Zealand-based Vend Ltd., a cloud-based retail management software company, last month.
