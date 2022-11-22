A labour expert says the tense bargaining between Loblaw and its distribution workers in Calgary is emblematic of the wider labour movement in 2022 amid the effects of the pandemic and rising inflation.
The Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta says almost all of the 534 unionized workers at a Calgary distribution centre for Loblaw were served layoff notices effective this week amid ongoing contract negotiations.
The union says workers have rejected two offers from the employer and are asking for better quality-of-life and wage increases.
Simon Black, an associate professor of labour studies at Brock University, says while wage increases are important to workers at a time of high inflation, there’s also an increased focus on working conditions in negotiations, such as scheduling, time off and breaks.
With the continued tight labour market, unionized workers are trying to seize on a moment in which they could make real gains in bargaining, says Black.
So far in 2022, tensions in bargaining by Canadian workers have been at heightened levels, with the average length of work stoppages more than double last year.
