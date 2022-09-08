OTTAWA - Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
Rogers is delivering a speech today to Calgary Economic Development one day after the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and indicated higher interest rates are on the way.
According to prepared remarks, Rogers says global supply challenges and elevated commodity prices along with an overheated Canadian economy continue to put upward pressure on prices.
Rogers says the risk of inflation becoming entrenched led to yesterday’s interest rate increase.
The senior deputy governor says the bank will monitor how the economy is responding to higher interest rates as well as global economic developments and assess how much higher interest rates need to go.
Rogers warns the path to two per cent inflation will take some time, and that “there could be bumps along the way.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.
