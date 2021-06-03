VANCOUVER - Lululemon Athletica Inc. says its revenue soared by 88 per cent in its latest quarter, fuelled by the company's ongoing e-commerce expansion and a rebound in its brick-and-mortar store sales.
The Vancouver-based maker of athletic and yoga wear says its revenue amounted to $1.2 billion in its first quarter, up from $652 million the year prior.
The company recorded a net income of almost $145 million for the period ended May 2, up from $28.6 million in 2020.
Lululemon's diluted earnings per share reached $1.11, compared with 22 cents in the first quarter of 2020.
The retailer's company-operated stores recorded an increase in net revenue of 106 per cent to $536.6 million, while direct to consumer net revenue increased 55 per cent to $545.1 million.
Many of Lululemon's stores were closed for a significant portion of its first quarter in 2020, dragging down the retailer's revenue and profit.
CEO Calvin McDonald says the company's strong performance in its most recent quarter demonstrates the momentum and strength of Lululemon as the retailer shifts into "the new normal."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2021.
