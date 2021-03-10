GUELPH, Ont. - Linamar Corp. says it is setting up a community clinic this week that could deliver up to 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day, as the auto parts maker prioritizes vaccines in its recovery from the pandemic.
The Guelph, Ont. manufacturer says the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health unit will schedule the vaccines, and that the company administer the shots and will create a playbook to help other companies start vaccine clinics.
Several companies have recently rolled out announcements about vaccines, including time off for staffers getting shots or offers to help the government administer vaccines.
Linamar's announcement comes after chief executive Linda Hasenfratz resigned as a member of Ontario's COVID-19 Vaccination Distribution Task Force in late January, after it was brought to Premier Doug Ford's attention that she travelled outside the country in December.
The vaccine clinic announcement was part of Linamar's quarterly financial results, which showed that net income rose to $113.1 million, or $1.73 per diluted share in the final three months of 2020 — up from $49.7 million, or 76 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Revenue during the quarter was $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the year-ago period.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:LNR)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.