TORONTO - Markets moved higher after a broad-based rally lifted shares of health-care companies and consumer brands, amid renewed hopes for a stimulus deal in the U.S.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 192.17 points at 16,428.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 530.70 points at 28,303.46. The S&P 500 index was up 58.49 at 3,419.44 while the Nasdaq composite was up 210 points at 11,364.60
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.33 cents US compared with 75.35 cents US on Tuesday.
The November crude contract was down 72 cents at US$39.95 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 8.6 cents at nearly US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$18 at $1,890.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up almost seven cents at $3.03 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.