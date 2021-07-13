TORONTO - Canada's main stock index rebounded on gains in materials and energy sectors while U.S. markets edged lower as consumer prices rose most in 13 years in June.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 37.57 points to 20,270.65.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 107.39 points at 34,888.79. The S&P 500 index was down 15.42 points at 4,369.21, while the Nasdaq composite was down 55.59 points at 14,677.65.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.91 cents US compared with 80.19 cents US on Monday.
The August crude oil contract was up US$1.15 at US$75.25 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down 5.3 cents at US$3.70 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$4 at US$1,809.90 an ounce and the September copper contract was down nearly one cent at US$4.31 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2021.
