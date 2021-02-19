TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped higher by gains led by the metals and mining sector, while the loonie climbed higher to trade for more than 79 cents US.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 71.70 points at 18,345.77.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 132.15 points at 31,625.49. The S&P 500 index was up 14.07 points at 3,928.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 97.78 points at 13,963.14.
The Canadian dollar traded for 79.27 cents US compared with 78.76 cents US on Thursday.
The April crude oil contract was down 53 cents at US$60 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$3 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$9.70 at US$1,784.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 17 cents at US$4.07 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
