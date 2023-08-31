TORONTO - A recent Royal LePage survey shows that more Canadians are co-owning homes with family members or friends.
The online survey, conducted by Leger between Aug. 10 and Aug. 21, shows six per cent of respondents co-own homes with someone other than their spouse.
Eighty-nine per cent of respondents bought the home with a family member, seven per cent with friends and eight per cent with someone who is not a friend or family.
Karen Yolevski of Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd. says that multi-generational households are now the fastest-growing household type in Canada and the decision is increasingly made for financial reasons, with 76 per cent of co-owners saying affordability was a driving factor.
She says increasing home prices and interest rates with higher thresholds for mortgages are making Canadians pool their resources to buy a property.
Yolevski says co-owning a property with friends or family is not simple, as it comes with meaningful lifestyle changes and in-depth conversations over financial, legal and personal obligations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.