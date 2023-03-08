TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,346.53, up 70.99):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Unchanged at $47.06 on 19.7 million shares.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financials. Down 25 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $36.59 on 13.9 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $79.64 on 9.3 million shares.
ECN Capital Corp. (TSX:ECN). Financials. Up 51 cents, or 16.56 per cent, to $3.59 on 8.6 million shares.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $46.43 on 7.5 million shares.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.10 per cent, to $9.67 on 6.8 million shares.
Companies in the news:
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Up 20 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $29.99. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. said it has reached an agreement to settle its dispute with the government of Panama over profit-sharing at the Canadian miner's Cobre Panama mine. Under the finalized draft concession agreement, the company will make a payment of US$375 million plus an additional US$20 million to cover taxes and royalties up to the end of 2022. Starting in 2023, the deal provides for a minimum of US$375 million a year in government income, including corporate taxes, withholding taxes and a profit-based mineral royalty of 12 to 16 per cent, with downside protections. The company also said the Panama Maritime Authority will issue a resolution that will allow concentrate loading operations to resume at the port for the mine.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $55.88. A U.S. regulator has ordered TC Energy Corp. to lower the operating pressure on the entire Keystone pipeline system. The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued the ruling Tuesday as a result of its ongoing investigation into a Dec. 7 leak that saw around 13,000 barrels of oil spill into a creek in Washington County, Kan. The order essentially revokes TC Energy's special permit, dating back to 2007, which allowed the company to operate certain portions of the pipeline at a higher stress level than would normally be allowed under U.S. regulations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
