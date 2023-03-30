TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,940.99, up 103.34):
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.28, or 2.38 per cent, to $52.58 on 10.9 million shares.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 41 cents, or 3.67 per cent, to $11.59 on 10.6 million shares.
Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM). Materials. Up one cent, or 28.57 per cent, to 4.5 cents on 7.1 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down four cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $67.79 on 6.6 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up three cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $80.37 on 6.4 million shares.
Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up five cents, or 8.33 per cent, to 65 cents on five million shares.
Companies in the news:
Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU). Up $57.45, or 2.36 per cent, to $2,490.00. Constellation Software Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$152 million, up from $124 million a year earlier, as acquisitions helped its revenue grow. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said the profit amounted to US$7.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result compared with a profit of US$5.86 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30,2023.
