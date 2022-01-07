TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (21,084.45, up 12.25 points.)
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 42 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $100.14 on 10.9 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 27 cents, of 0.8 per cent, to $33.58 on six million shares.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $7.70 on 5.3 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up seven cents, or 4.2 per cent, to $1.73 on 5.2 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 24 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $91.49 on 5.1 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $17.34 on 4.7 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Down 51 cents or 1.3 per cent to $38.42. The failure of Canada's grocers to reinstate "hero pay" for employees amid an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases is "about greed, period," the head of the country's largest private-sector union said Friday. Unifor national president Jerry Dias said while front-line supermarket workers are facing the biggest risks, executives are receiving the biggest rewards. Top grocery bosses have cashed multimillion-dollar bonuses as sales and profits soar during the pandemic — even as they refuse to bring back pay bumps for employees, he said. Three grocery chains — Loblaws, Metro and Sobeys — ushered in a $2-an-hour pay bump in the early days of the pandemic. It was cancelled after the first wave subsided. While each chain has sporadically reintroduced either wage bonuses or other incentives, it appears none have offered workers pay premiums as a result of the Omicron surge. In a letter in response to concerns raised by MP Brian Masse, the federal NDP critic for economic development, Sobeys CEO Michael Medline said it is the only retailer in Canada that publicly committed to reinstating a lockdown bonus program when regions or provinces go back into lockdowns that close all non-essential retail.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.
