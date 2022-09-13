TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,645.40, down 341.83 points.)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 51 cents, or 1.21 per cent, to $41.60 on 13.6 million shares. Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Materials. Down 24 cents, or 18.75 per cent, to $1.04 on 11.3 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 90 cents, or 1.23 per cent, to $72.16 on 11.3 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 26 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $20.45 on 11.3 million shares.
Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down $2.54, or 5.56 per cent, to $43.12 on 11.2 million shares.
Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecommunications. Down 75 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $54.34 on 6.6 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Down seven cents or 2.22 per cent to $3.08 — Roots Corp. says it lost $3.2 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of nearly $1.2 million a year ago as its total sales rose more than 20 per cent. Sales in what was the company's second quarter totalled $47.8 million, up from $38.9 million a year earlier. The increase came as corporate retail store and e-commerce sales rose to $38.5 million compared with $30.4 million a year ago, while partner and other sales totalled $9.3 million, up from $8.5 million in the same quarter last year. Roots chief executive Meghan Roach says the company generated strong revenue growth in the second quarter, driven mainly by higher in-store traffic. Roach also says the retailer has taken proactive steps to mitigate the impact of industry-wide supply chain challenges. The Canadian clothing retailer is heading into its busiest sales period with strong inventory levels and a "pack and hold" plan to deal with unsold merchandise.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept.13, 2022.
