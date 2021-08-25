TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,587.32, up 39.56 points.)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.04 per cent, to $23.54 on 19.4 million shares.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financials. Down two cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $39.44 on 8.7 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $49.28 on 7.9 million shares
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down one cent, or 0.59 per cent, to $1.70 on 7.4 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down 46 cents, or 3.29 per cent, to $13.54 on 7.4 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $40.90 on 7.3 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Up $1.10 or 0.83 per cent to $133.15. Royal Bank of Canada beat expectations as it reported it earned $4.3 billion in its latest quarter, up from $3.2 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank says the profit amounted to $2.97 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $2.20 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $12.8 billion, down from $12.9 billion last year. The results came as the bank reversed $540 million of its provisions for credit losses in the quarter compared with the $675 million it set aside in the same quarter last year. RBC says its adjusted earnings per share totalled $3 per diluted share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $2.23 per diluted share a year earlier.
National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Down 55 cents or 0.55 per cent to $99.14. National Bank of Canada topped expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose to $839 million. The Montreal-based bank says the profit amounted to $2.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $602 million or $1.66 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled $2.3 billion, up from $2 billion in the same quarter last year. The quarter included a $43-million reversal of its provisions for credit losses compared with a charge of $143 million a year ago. National Bank's adjusted profit for the quarter was $2.36 per diluted share, up from $1.66 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.13 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
