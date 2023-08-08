TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,205.98, down 30.06):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $41.73 on 15.5 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corporation. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up seven cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $26.06 on 9.1 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corporation. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up three cents, or five per cent, to 63 cents on 7.0 million shares.
Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Healthcare. Up 96 cents, or 30.97 per cent, to $4.06 on 6.8 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $48.29 on 6.8 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 98 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $85.42 on 6.6 million shares.
Companies in the news:
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Industrials. Up 57 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $40.82. The head of Canada's largest private sector union is calling out SNC-Lavalin for firing the head of a separate union that represents 900 of its engineers, scientists and technicians. In a release Tuesday, Unifor national president Lana Payne said SNC should reinstate Mark Chudak, who led the Society of Professional Engineers and Associates until he and another staffer at the engineering firm's Candu Energy Inc. subsidiary were dismissed last month over allegations of sharing confidential information with an outside organization.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Consumer Discretionary. Up $1.33, or 1.35 per cent, to $99.67. Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it delivered double-digit sales growth in its latest quarter amid higher revenues at Tim Hortons and Burger King, but its executive chairman wants more to be done to drive store-level profitability. Patrick Doyle, who was chief executive of pizza chain Domino's when it underwent a transformation, has been observing the Toronto-based parent company behind Tims, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs since he joined RBI last November.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8,2023.
