TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,913.17, up 94.32):
Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 89 cents, or 1.38 per cent, to $65.54 on 12.7 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up five cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $24.73 on 9.7 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 96 cents, or 1.19 per cent, to $81.46 on 8.9 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 73 cents, or 1.36 per cent, to $52.82 on 8.7 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 49 cents, or 7.41 per cent, to $7.10 on 6.7 million shares.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 18 cents, or 4.42 per cent, to $4.25 on 5.9 million shares.
Companies in the news:
BlackBerry Ltd. reported losses of US$11 million in its latest quarter, up 93 per cent from a loss of US$181 million a year earlier, on Wednesday evening after markets closed. The Waterloo, Ont.-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, said revenue for the first quarter ended May 31 was US$373 million, up 122 per cent from US$168 million during the same quarter last year.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Up six cents, or 4.88 per cent, to $1.29. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago as it took a non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trademark and brand assets totalling $590.0 million. The television and radio broadcaster said its loss attributable to shareholders amounted to $495.1 million or $2.48 loss per diluted share for the quarter ended May 31.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $38.63. Suncor Energy Inc. said it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company. The Calgary-based company said debit and credit transactions are once again available at most of its Petro-Canada retail sites. Many Petro-Canada locations across the country have been cash-only for several days due to what Suncor has described as a "cybersecurity incident."
The security breach also affected the company's Petro-Points app, website and some car washes, which remain unavailable.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.
