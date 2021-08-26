TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,504.15, down 83.17 points.)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $23.65 on 22.6 million shares.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financials. Down 24 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $65.15 on 5.7 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $2.05, or 2.39 per cent, to $83.70 on 4.7 million shares.
HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Down 12 cents, or 3.72 per cent, to $3.11 on 4.4 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 16 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $13.70 on 4.1 million shares.
ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 4.84 per cent, to $8.45 on four million shares.
Companies in the news:
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Down $2.05 or 2.39 per cent to $83.70. TD Bank Group beat expectations as it reported a third-quarter profit of $3.55 billion, up from $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank says the profit amounted to $1.92 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.21 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue totalled $10.71 billion, up from $10.67 billion. The results came as TD reported a recovery of credit losses of $37 million in its latest quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of $2.19 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.96 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.25 per diluted share in its third quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.92 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.
CIBC. (TSX:CM). Down $3.17 or 2.09 per cent to $148.19. CIBC beat expectations as it reported its third-quarter profit rose nearly 50 per cent compared with a year ago. The bank said Thursday it earned $1.73 billion or $3.76 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.17 billion or $2.55 per diluted share a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totalled $5.06 billion, up from $4.71 billion. The increase came as CIBC reported a $99-million reversal of credit losses for its latest quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of $525 million in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $3.93 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $2.71 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected the bank to earn $3.41 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.
