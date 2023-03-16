TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,539.01, up 160.17):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $40.05 on 23.2 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down seven cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $79.33 on 12.2 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Unchanged at $51.45 on 10.8 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 17 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $24.71 on 10.4 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.03 per cent, to $69.75 on 9.5 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 3.19 per cent, to $4.53 on nine million shares.
Companies in the news:
Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Down 97 cents, or 2.70 per cent, to $34.90. Grocery giant Empire Company Ltd. said persistent inflation, changing customer habits due to higher costs and a cyberattack all weighed on its business in its third quarter, reporting net earnings fell by almost 78 per cent from the same period a year earlier. Empire said its net earnings were $125.7 million in the quarter, compared with $203.4 million in net earnings during the same period in 2022. Sales, which were driven by the expansion of FreshCo in Western Canada, higher food inflation and increased fuel sales, reached $7.49 billion compared with $7.38 billion in the prior quarter.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Up $1.67, or 2.7 per cent, to $62.61. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. has signed a 3.1-billion-euro deal to acquire more than 2,000 service stations from French oil giant TotalEnergies SE. The massive deal would add 2,200 retail sites to the Laval, Que.-based company's network, including all of TotalEnergies' retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands along with a 60 per cent controlling interest in its Belgium and Luxembourg entities. In an investor presentation Thursday, Alimentation Couche-Tard said that with the proposed acquisition, its Circle K brand — which is already present in 24 countries and territories — will move from serving a population of 70 million people to 185 million people.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16,2023.
