TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,218.21, down 314.72):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 95 cents, or 2.31 per cent, to $40.25 on 11.0 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down one cent, or 0.02 per cent, to $48.29 on 9.8 million shares.
Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down $6.23, or 6.95 per cent, to $83.39 on 7.1 million shares.
Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down one cent, or 1.75 per cent, to 56 cents on 6.5 million shares.
Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 4.96 per cent, to $3.60 on 6.1 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 43 cents, or 1.70 per cent, to $24.80 on 5.6 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 95 cents, or 2.31 per cent, to $40.25. The federal government is trying to reclaim nearly $350 million in insurance paid to Suncor Energy Inc. in the wake of political unrest in Libya. The oil giant claimed $300 million in risk mitigation payments for losses linked to Libyan energy assets after fighting between rival political factions spread to the country's oil crescent region in 2015, a Federal Court judge said in a ruling this week. The total — $347 million with interest — was determined by an arbitrator. But Export Development Canada, which insures against losses caused by political violence, argues that Suncor's oil production facilities still deliver returns for the Calgary-based company.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX:REI.UN). Real Estate. Down 30 cents, or 1.51 per cent, to $19.59. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust said its second-quarter net income was almost 43 per cent higher this year than last. The Toronto-based real estate company said net income for the period ended June 30 amounted to $112 million, up from $78.5 million a year ago. It attributed the large increase to lower fair value losses on investment properties in the latest quarter.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 2,2023.
