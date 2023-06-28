TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,818.85, up 85.76):
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 45 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $80.50 on 12.4 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $53.55 on 6.8 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.00, or 1.39 per cent, to $72.86 on 6.7 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 1.24 per cent, to $38.47 on 5.5 million shares.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 19 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $56.01 on 5.3 million shares.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 19 cents, or 4.90 per cent, to $4.07 on 5.3 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Retail. Up $2.65, or 4.06 per cent, to $68.00. Convenience store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. said its profits rose in the fourth quarter as consumers travelled more and it continued to expand its global network. The Laval, Que.-based company reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$670.7 million, up from US$477.7 million a year earlier as it both sold more gasoline and increased the range of food options at its stores. Within the existing network, same-store merchandise sales were up 3.3 per cent in the U.S. and 5.9 per cent in Canada, while same-store fuel sales were up 0.8 per cent in the U.S. and six per cent in Canada.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A). Media. Up 17 cents, or 8.90 per cent, to $2.08. Shares in Postmedia Network Canada Corp. rose Wednesday after news broke Tuesday evening that the company is in talks for a merger with Nordstar Capital LP, the owner of Metroland Media Group and the Toronto Star. The two publishers said the proposed deal is a bid to create greater scale so they can respond to the "existential threat" facing the media industry.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2023.
