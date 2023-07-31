TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,626.64, up 107.27):
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up two cents, or 3.18 per cent, to 65 cents on 10.6 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $41.26 on 9.7 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 88 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $86.96 on 8.9 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Unchanged, at $5.32 on 7.9 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $2.01, or 4.44 per cent, to $47.26 on 8.1 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up four cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $26.36 on 7.1 million shares.
Companies in the news:
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up 43 cents, or 6.85 per cent, to $6.71. BlackBerry Ltd. said some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium. The Waterloo, Ont.-based software company said the Mobility in Harmony consortium will use its QNX and Ivy offerings to build the platform. QNX is a cloud- and artificial intelligence-based software foundation while Ivy is an in-vehicle software platform helping automakers monetize data.
Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Down 11 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $35.81. Canada's competition watchdog said Shell Canada Ltd. has agreed to divest some of its western assets to advance its $100-million deal to buy gas stations from an affiliate of grocery giant Empire Co. Ltd. The Competition Bureau said it concluded the energy company's plan to buy 56 gas stations from Sobeys Capital Inc. would likely lessen or prevent competition in three markets in Alberta and British Columbia. To resolve the concerns, the bureau said Shell and its affiliate Canadian Mobility Services Ltd. will divest assets in Brooks, Alta., and in Fort St. John and Mission, B.C.
Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS). Mining. Up $1.34, or 6.39 per cent, to $22.32. Pan American Silver Corp. said it has reached several deals to sell some of its South American assets for a combined US$593 million. The Vancouver-based mining business said it has signed an agreement with Glencore International AG to sell its 56.25-per-cent interest in its Mara project located in Catamarca, Argentina. The company has also struck a US$25-million agreement with Peruvian mining company Alpayana S.A. to sell its 92.3-per-cent stake in its Compañia Minera Argentum S.A., Pan American's Peruvian subsidiary, which owns a Morococha mine. Pan American's final deal was reached with Rio Tinto Mining & Exploration Ltd. Agencia en Chile SPA, which will acquire a 57.75-per-cent interest in a company with operations in northern Chile.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31,2023.
