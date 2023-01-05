TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,506.84, down 81.99):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 95 cents, or 2.36 per cent, to $41.13 on 6.2 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $70.62 on 5.9 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $2.40, or 2.70 per cent, to $86.41 on 4.9 million shares.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 20 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $9.45 on 4.6 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up five cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $2.20 on 4.1 million shares.
Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down $1.78, or 3.52 per cent, to $48.83 on 4.1 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Up $3.23, or 3.38 per cent, to $98.87. Precision Drilling Corp. said it has beat its debt reduction goal for 2022. The company said it reduced its total debt by C$106 million in 2022, exceeding its C$75-million debt reduction goal. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the company said its outstanding debt included US$44 million for a senior credit facility due June 18, 2025, and US$348 million in 7.125 per cent senior notes due Jan. 15, 2026. The company also had US$400 million outstanding in 6.875 per cent senior notes due June 15, 2029. In addition, Precision said it had about US$22 million of real estate credit facilities and ended 2022 with a cash balance of approximately C$22 million and total liquidity of about C$600 million.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Down 13 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $55.85. CIBC has agreed to pay a total of $153 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed more than a decade ago over the bank's overtime policies, lawyers for the plaintiffs said. Dara Fresco, a former CIBC teller and class counsel, brought this case in 2007. The Ontario Court of Appeal dismissed last year an attempt by the bank to overturn a lower-court ruling in favour of the class-action case on behalf of about 31,000 retail bank employees. Fresco said the settlement is a fair compromise that will bring meaningful compensation to thousands of class members.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.
