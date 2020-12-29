TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (17,543.43, down 80.45 points.)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 30 cents, or 1.37 per cent, to $21.59 on 9.5 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $30.46 on 7.8 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $68.68 on 7.0 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down 1.5 cents, or 3.03 per cent, to 48 cents on 6.6 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 34 cents or 0.64 per cent to $52.62 on 6.5 million shares.
Power Corp. (TSX:POW). Financials. Up two cents or 0.07 per cent to $29.41 on 5.7 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Suncor Energy says it is standing down mine operations at an oilsands site in northern Alberta following the deaths of two workers. Company spokeswoman Jennifer Lomas says a dozer hit a light-vehicle truck at the Fort Hills mine north of Fort McMurray about 5:30 p.m. Monday. She had no other details about the accident.
ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Down 11 cents or 1.8 per cent to $5.94. Contaminated water that leaked from an ARC Resources Ltd. oilfield pipeline on Christmas Day has entered the North Saskatchewan River but has had no detectable impact on it, says a spokesman for the Calgary-based oil and gas producer. The spill was reported by a local landowner at about 2 p.m. last Friday, said Sean Calder, ARC's vice-president of production, in an interview on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2020.
