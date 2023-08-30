TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,330.32, up 39.91 points):
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up five cents, or 9.09 per cent, to 60 cents on 10.8 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $46.32 on 7.0 million shares.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 51 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $38.59 on 6.6 million shares.
Mawson Gold Ltd. (TSX:MAW). Mining. Down three cents, or 14.63 per cent, to 18 cents on 5.6 million shares.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SLF). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $65.45 on 4.9 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up five cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $24.96 on 4.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down a penny, or 0.04 per cent, to $22.85. Air Canada is slashing six major routes out of Calgary this winter, due in part to an industry-wide pilot shortage that the carrier says threatens its "overall operational stability." The country's biggest airline confirmed Wednesday it will no longer offer non-stop flights from Calgary to Ottawa, Halifax, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Cancun, or Frankfurt as of the end of October due to ongoing fleet and crew constraints. Spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick added the Montreal-based airline is also facing pressure due to supply chain challenges that are making it more difficult for the airline to obtain parts and complete airplane maintenance on time.
National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Down $3.93, or 3.91 per cent, to $96.54. National Bank of Canada reported a notable drop in performance in its financial markets division in the last quarter as it also boosted provisions for bad loans in preparation of a potential economic slowdown ahead. Overall, the Montreal-based bank reported a net income of $839 million or $2.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $826 million or $2.35 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.52 billion, up from $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2023.
