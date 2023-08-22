TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,691.21, down 93.66 points):
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 63 cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $37.78 on 10.8 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $83.11 on 9.9 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 42 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $23.84 on 7.7 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $46.50 on 5.7 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 99 cents, or 1.19 per cent, to $82.56 on 4.5 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $44.14 on 4.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSX:WPRT). Vehicles. Down 33 cents, or 3.21 per cent, to $9.94. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. said chief executive David Johnson is stepping down from the top job and resigning from the board, effective immediately. The company said Tony Guglielmin, who serves on the Westport board and as chair of the audit committee, will act as interim CEO. Chief financial officer Bill Larkin and chief legal officer Lance Follett will also take on expanded roles during the transition. Westport said the board has formed a search committee to conduct and oversee a search for the company's next CEO.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
