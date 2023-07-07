TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,831.04, up 20.35):
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 54 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $80.88 on 14.4 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources (LTD.) TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.95, or 2.70 per cent, to $74.17 on 9.8 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 5.21 per cent, to $4.44 on 8.7 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $52.00 on 7.5 million shares.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 26 cents, or 5.43 per cent, to $5.05 on 6.7 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 82 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $38.82 on 6.0 million shares.
Companies in the news:
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Construction. Up 34 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $34.87. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. said it has made a deal to sell its Scandinavian engineering business to a French consulting firm, the first big move under its strategic review. SNC-Lavalin said the sale to Systra Group, which specializes in public transport, will yield about 80 million pounds, or roughly $136 million. SNC launched a strategic review in March, eyeing asset selloffs as the company looked to pivot away from cash-draining fixed-price construction contracts and sharpen its game as a pure-play engineering firm in green energy and infrastructure. RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sabahat Khan said the Scandinavian segment generated marginal profits and about $95 million in revenue annually — less than two per cent of SNC's yearly total.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7,2023.
