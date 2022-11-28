TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,220.49, down 163.28):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.18, or 2.49 per cent, to $46.20 on 34.9 million shares.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Financials. Down 44 cents, or 1.37 per cent, to $31.78 on 12.1 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $55.63 on 11 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 41 cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $23.62 on 9.5 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 2.51 per cent, to $26.43 on 6.1 million shares.
Sun Life Financials Inc. (TSX:SLF). Financials. Down 43 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $62.04 on 5.9 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Up $2.16, or 4.39 per cent, to $51.34. Shopify Inc. said sales by merchants on its system set a new record for Black Friday as they rose 17 per cent compared with a year ago. The e-commerce company said merchant sales from the start of Black Friday in New Zealand through to the end of the period in California totalled US$3.36 billion. At its peak, it said merchants saw a total of US$3.5 million in sales per minute.
Suncor Energy Inc. — Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. were down almost 2.5 per cent Monday ahead of an investor presentation Tuesday, focused on the results of a review of its retail assets, providing updates on production and operational actions, and discussing its 2023 guidance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.
