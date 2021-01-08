TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (18,042.07, up 14.50 points.)
Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU). Materials. Up half a cent, or 2.44 per cent, to 21 cents on 8.2 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 3.02 per cent, to $8.35 on 8 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $42.38 on 7.8 million shares.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Materials. Up $3.18, or 60.23 per cent, to $8.46 on 7.4 million shares.
Zenabis Global Inc. (TSX:ZENA). Health care. Unchanged to seven cents on 7 million shares.
Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Materials. Down 44 cents, or 5.89 per cent, to $7.03 on 6.8 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Onex Corp. (TSX:ONEX). Up 11 cents to $73.75. The CEO of WestJet Airlines Ltd. is laying the blame squarely on "incoherent" policy from Ottawa as his carrier cuts staff and flights in response to new COVID-19 testing requirements for passengers returning to Canada. The Calgary-based airline owned by Onex Corp. announced Friday about 1,000 employees will be furloughed, temporarily laid off, put on unpaid leave or have their hours cut, and it will chop about 30 per cent of its capacity for February and March and pull 160 domestic departures from its schedule. Trip cancellations and reductions in new bookings began immediately after the federal government warned of the inbound testing rules and continued requirement for a 14-day quarantine on Dec. 31, WestJet CEO Ed Sims said in a statement.
Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB). Down 30 cents to $32.37. Laurentian Bank says chief financial officer Francois Laurin is retiring and will be replaced by Yvan Deschamps in April. The bank says Deschamps joined its ranks in 2016 and has been senior vice-president of finance, accounting and corporate development since 2017. Before that, Deschamps worked at CAE Inc., Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and Bell Canada. The leadership change comes after Rania Llewellyn took over as chief executive last fall. Llewellyn says that Laurin, who has helped lead the bank's financial team for five years, decided to retire last year but opted to stay on during her onboarding as new CEO.
Domtar Corp. (TSX:UFS). Down $2.17 or 4.9 per cent to $41.68. Domtar Corp. is selling its diaper and adult incontinence business for US$920 million, nearly a decade after adding the new line of products to offset declining paper sales. The Montreal and South Carolina-based pulp and paper company says it has signed an agreement to sell the operations to private equity firm American Industrial Partners. It follows a decision announced in August to conduct a review of "value-creating alternatives" for the personal care business it launched in 2011 with the announced purchase of Attends that closed in early 2012. The sale is part of its strategic transformation towards packaging.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2021.
