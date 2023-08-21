TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,784.87, down 33.52):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 50 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $44.34 on 12.4 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $83.19 on 11.4 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 19 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $24.26 on 10.0 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $47.04 on 8.5 million shares.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 23 cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $121.24 on 5.6 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down seven cents, or 11.29 per cent, to 55 cents on 4.8 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down 12 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $53.43; BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down 25 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $54.89; and Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Up 17 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $23.00. Rogers Communications Inc. said it should be allowed to add cellular service for its own customers in the Toronto subway network without waiting for an ongoing dispute with its rival carriers to be resolved. In a filing to Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada earlier this month, the telecommunications company said it "strongly opposes" a measure the department is considering that would prevent it from giving its customers first access to the upgraded wireless network. Rogers remains at loggerheads with Bell Canada and Telus Corp. over the ideal technical approach to providing access for all Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway riders, and what the financial terms of that access should be.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21,2023.
