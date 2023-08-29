TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,290.41, up 265.27 points):
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 46 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $24.91 on 11.1 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 2.25 per cent, to $26.38 on 7.8 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 81 cents, or 1.79 per cent, to $46.01 on 7.8 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.95, or 2.30 per cent, to $86.81 on 5.9 million shares.
Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 50 cents, or 16.18 per cent, to $3.59 on 5.5 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up $1.70, or 2.71 per cent, to $64.52 on 5.0 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Up 23 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $114.30. BMO Financial Group's third-quarter profit took a hit in part from severance costs and rising provisions for bad loans as the bank prepares for an extended stretch of economic strain. Costs related to layoffs totalled $223 million pre-tax in the quarter, though the bank did not disclose the number of employees let go. Despite charges and headwinds, the bank reported earnings of $1.45 billion or $1.97 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.37 billion or $1.95 per diluted share a year earlier.
Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up $1.70, or 2.71 per cent, to $64.52. Scotiabank's loan growth slowed last quarter as the bank took a more cautious approach to lending amid heightened strain on borrowers from higher interest rates. The bank reported in its third-quarter report that while loans were up seven per cent from last year, they were down one per cent from the second quarter. Scotiabank also reported a one-per-cent decline in its residential mortgage balances. The bank earned $2.21 billion or $1.72 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, down from $2.59 billion or $2.09 per diluted share a year earlier.
Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Retail. Up 60 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $70.37. Metro and Unifor have returned to the bargaining table a month after thousands of the grocer's employees went on strike across Toronto, the union said. Just hours earlier, an Ontario court granted Metro a temporary injunction to restrict pickets by striking workers at distribution warehouses in the city. More than 3,700 workers at 27 Metro stores in the Greater Toronto Area have been on strike since July 29 after rejecting their first tentative agreement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29,2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.