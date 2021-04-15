TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,321.92, up 150.26 points.)
Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 68 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $118.02 on 8.6 million shares.
Supreme Cannabis Co. Inc. (TSX:FIRE). Health care. Down one cent, or 2.60 per cent, to 37.5 cents on 8.3 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $26.44 on 5.7 million shares.
Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Down 78 cents, or 2.98 per cent, to $25.43 on 5.5 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 28 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $26.76 on 5.2 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up 39 cents, or 6.66 per cent, to $6.25 on 5.1 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Shaw Communications Inc.. (TSX:SJR.B). Up 55 cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $34.46. Shares in Shaw Communications rose Thursday, a day after it reported higher revenue and earnings for its latest fiscal quarter. The company says it had net income of $217 million on revenue of $1.387 billion in the three months ended Feb. 28, up from net income of $167 million on revenue of $1.363 billion in the same period a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came to $637 million, beating analyst expectations of $612 million, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. Shaw says wireless service revenue rose 8.5 per cent to $218 million as it added 82,300 subscriptions, while wireline revenue dropped 0.8 per cent to $1.05 billion as it lost 65,800 subscriptions. Shaw's $26-billion deal to be sold to Rogers Communications Inc. continues to face federal and regulator scrutiny. The deal would create a company that owns Canada's two largest cable systems, the country's No. 1 and No. 4 wireless businesses, one of Canada's two direct-to-home satellite services, as well as a significant stake in Cogeco. Shaw's Freedom Mobile has said it will not participate in a wireless spectrum auction in June deemed crucial for the development of 5G networks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.