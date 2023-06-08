TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,942.70, down 40.99):
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $74.97 on 12.3 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $40.42 on 11.1 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $51.03 on 6.8 million shares.
Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX:CMMC). Mining. Up one cent, or 0.42 per cent, to $2.39 on 6.7 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.11, or 1.43 per cent, to $78.99 on 5.2 million shares.
Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down 50 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $79.17 on 4.4 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, Lodging and Leisure. Up seven cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $4.49. Baby boomers have shed their pandemic reticence around travel as they increasingly fly abroad again — a boon for Transat AT Inc., its CEO Annick Guérard said. Transat revenues more than doubled year over year, while it reported a second-quarter loss of $29.2 million versus $98.3 million a year ago. The red ink stems partly from the interest on Transat's $1.92 billion in total debt — including $1.05 billion in aircraft lease liabilities at a company that owns none of its fleet — following the financial devastation of the pandemic.
Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Retail. Down six cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $2.99. Roots Corp. reported a first-quarter loss of $8 million compared with a loss of $5.3 million a year earlier, as its sales edged down on lower demand for its popular sweatpants. Roots chief executive Meghan Roach said the results aligned with the company's internal projections and reflected a challenging economic environment. The retailer said the loss amounted to 19 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30 compared with a loss of 13 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2023.
