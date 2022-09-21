Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,184.54, down 184.15 points)
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.69, or 2.37 per cent, to $69.51 on 7.4 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 30 cents, or 1.49 per cent, to $20.42 on seven million shares.
CIBC (TSX:CM). Financials. Down 57 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $62.45 on 6.9 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 84 cents, or 3.42 per cent, to $23.72 on 6.9 million shares.
Power Corp. of Canada (TSX:POW). Financials. Down 18 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $33.67 on six million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $62.66 on six million shares.
Companies in the news:
Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Down $1.90, or 4.4 per cent, to $41.30. The company cut its steelmaking coal sales guidance after an equipment failure at its Elkview operation in B.C. and a strike at Westshore Terminals. The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects its third-quarter steelmaking coal sales to be between 5.5 million and 5.9 million tonnes compared with earlier guidance for between 5.8 million and 6.2 million tonnes. The company says there was a "structural failure" of the plant feed conveyor belt.
Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Down 12 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $12.90. A U.K. regulator has assessed a penalty of 50 million pounds against Link Group, the Australian company that Dye & Durham Ltd. is trying to acquire, raising questions about the future of the deal. The penalty is in addition to a potential restitution payment of up to about 306 million pounds. Toronto-based Dye & Durham says the draft notice from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority triggers a condition in its deal to acquire Link Group.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.
