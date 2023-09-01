TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,545.36, up 252.74 points):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 68 cents, or 1.49 per cent, to $46.45 on 16.6 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down three cents, or 3.90 per cent, to 74 cents on 12.2 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 91 cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $88.33 on 7.0 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 36 cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $25.34 on 5.9 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 71 cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $49.51 on 5.8 million shares.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 64 cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $39.47 on 5.8 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.11, or 0.91 per cent, to $122.85. The Competition Bureau has cleared RBC's proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Bank Canada despite concerns about concentration in Canada's financial sector. The bureau said Friday that its review found the deal won't likely significantly lessen competition, even though it means Canada's largest bank is poised to take over the seventh largest by assets. But it did note that the deal, which still requires approval from the Finance Minister and the banking regulator, means the loss of a competitor in a concentrated market.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Restaurants. Up $1.24, or 1.32 per cent, to $95.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has received approval from its board of directors to allow it to repurchase up to US$1 billion of its common shares over the next two years. Through the approval, which lasts until Sept. 30, 2025, the restaurant ownership giant said it may buy and cancel up to 10 per cent of its outstanding shares. The plan follows the expiration of the company's earlier share repurchase authorization for up to the same US$1 billion total.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1,2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.