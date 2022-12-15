TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,600.63, down 291.02):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 45 cents, or 1.07 per cent, to $41.73 on 14.2 million shares.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 28 cents, or 2.91 per cent, to $9.92 on 13.9 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 83 cents, or 3.52 per cent, to $22.76 on 12.4 million shares.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Financials. Down $1.12, or 1.68 per cent, to $65.50 on 10.7 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.58, or 2.08 per cent, to $74.30 on 8.4 million shares.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Materials. Down $4.76, or 14.72 per cent, to $27.57 on 7.4 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Down 42 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $36.06. Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. has shared new details on a cyberattack that shut down its pharmacy services and other in-store functions last month. The security breach in early November left customers unable to fill prescriptions for four days, while other in-store functions like self-checkout machines, gift card use and the redemption of loyalty points were offline for about a week. The cybersecurity event is expected to cost $25 million after insurance recoveries, Empire said Thursday. But the company, which owns drugstore chain Lawtons Drugs, declined to reveal the total cost of the disruption.
Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Up nine cents, or 2.88 per cent, to $3.22. Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $126.2 million compared with a loss of $121.3 million in the same quarter last year. The parent company of Air Transat says the loss amounted to $3.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31 compared with a loss of $3.21 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled $573.1 million, up from $62.8 million in the same quarter last year.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. — Shares in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. sank Thursday after reports that the Vancouver-based company had failed to reach a royalty agreement regarding its Panama copper mine with the government of Panama.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.
