TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,547.76, up 70.50 points.)
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down one cent, or 0.13 per cent, to $7.51 on 6.9 million shares.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSX:IPL). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $20.08 on 6.8 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B) Industrials. Up six cents, or 3.64 per cent, to $1.71 on six million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $23.55 on 5.4 million shares.
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up $1.15, or 8.95 per cent, to $14 on 4.9 per cent.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 41 cents, or 4.08 per cent, to $10.45 on 4.4 million shares.
Companies in the news:
BMO Financial Group. (TSX:BMO). Up $2.15 or 1.67 per cent to $130.87. BMO Financial Group topped expectations as it reported a third-quarter profit of nearly $2.28 billion, up from a profit of $1.23 billion a year ago. The bank says it earned $3.41 per diluted share for the quarter that ended July 31, up from $1.81 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $7.56 billion, up from $7.19 billion. The result came as BMO posted a recovery of credit losses of $70 million for the quarter, compared with a provision for credit losses of $1.05 billion a year ago. On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.44 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.85 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $2.94 per share, according to financial market data firm Refinitiv.
Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Down 63 cents or 0.79 per cent to $79.60. Scotiabank beat expectations as it reported a third-quarter profit of $2.54 billion, up from $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year. The bank says the profit amounted to $1.99 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.04 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled $7.76 billion, up from $7.73 billion in the same quarter last year. Provisions for credit losses fell to $380 million in what was the bank's third quarter compared with $2.18 billion a year ago and $496 million in the second quarter. On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $2.01 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.04 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.