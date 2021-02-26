TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (18,060.26, down 163.28 points.)
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 79 cents, or three per cent, to $25.27 on 24.6 million shares.
ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (TSX:CSM). Energy. Down 2.5 cents, or 26.3 per cent, to seven cents on 21.1 million shares.
CI Financial Corp. (TSX:CIX). Financials. Up 46 cents, or 2.7 per cent, to $17.82 on 18.1 million shares.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrials. Up 97 cents, or 2.8 per cent, at $35.60 on 14.6 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX: MFC). Financials. Down 39 cents, or 1.5 per cent, at $25.37 on 10.4 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down $1.18, or 2.7 per cent, at $42.98 on 10.4 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Onex Corp. (TSX:ONEX) Up $1.72, or 2.5 per cent, to $71.24. Onex reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by gains in its private equity and credit investments. The Toronto-based private equity manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned a net profit of US$597 million or $6.61 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.
