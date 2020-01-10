TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (17,234.49, down 1.08 points.)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 27 cents, or 11.16 per cent, to $2.15 on 14.1 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 2.57 per cent, to $5.68 on 7.95 million shares.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 19 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $73.00 on 6 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $52.17 on 4.4 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 15 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $27.63 on 4.4 million shares.
Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL). Materials. Up one cent, or 0.18 per cent, to $5.43 on 4.2 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Up 35 cents or 6.3 per cent to $5.93. Corus Entertainment Inc. is calling on the newly elected federal government to give the domestic media industry more freedom to invest where it wants in order to thrive in a world that's increasingly dominated by foreign multinationals. Chief executive Doug Murphy said Friday after Corus released its latest quarterly report, that there's an opportunity to create a more robust ecosystem in Canada to transform how television is sold to consumers and advertisers. He noted that a government-appointed advisory panel is scheduled to release recommendations this month as part of a years-long effort by the Trudeau Liberals to chart a new path for the long term.
CIBC (TSX:CM). Up 16 cents to $107.79. CIBC says it has hired former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt as vice-chair of global investment banking. The bank says she will focus on developing and fostering senior level client relationships and business development globally as part of CIBC's Capital Markets team. Raitt, who lost her re-election bid for the Ontario riding of Milton in the last federal election, will start January 27. She becomes the latest high-profile MP to move over to Canada's banking sector.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Down 49 cents to $81.65. Tim Hortons says it has appointed Hope Bagozzi as its new chief marketing officer, the latest of several recent management shuffles at the coffee-and-donut chain. It says she joins after a 15 year career with McDonald's Canada, where she led the national marketing team. Tim Hortons parent company Restaurant Brands International appointed Axel Schwan, the previous chief marketing officer, as regional president of Tim Hortons for Canada and the U.S. in October. RBI said in December that Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo would be leaving the company in March of this year.
TMX Group Ltd. (TSX:X). Up 62 cents to $110.60. TMX Group Ltd. says chief executive Lou Eccleston is stepping down immediately following allegations against him related to conduct prior to his time at the company. Business Insider in November reported that Eccleston was accused in court records and filings of inappropriate behaviour involving female employees while he was a senior executive at Bloomberg in New York. TMX's board of directors said Friday that an investigator found no evidence that Eccleston engaged in sexual harassment or sexual misconduct while employed at TMX, which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange and other market operators. It said Eccleston believes "it is in the best interests of TMX Group, including its employees and stakeholders, for him to retire early."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2020.
