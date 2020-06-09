TORONTO - The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index surpassed 10,000 points for the first time even as North America's other stock markets took breathers from recent gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 141.17 points at 15,833.74.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 300.14 points at 27,272.30. The S&P 500 index was down 25.21 points at 3,207.18, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.01 points at 9,953.75 after hitting an intraday high of 10,002.50.
The Canadian dollar traded for 74.50 cents US compared with 74.72 cents US on Monday.
The July crude contract was up 75 cents at US$38.94 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at nearly US$1.77 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$16.80 at US$1,721.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 3.35 cents at nearly US$2.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
