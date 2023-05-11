OTTAWA - The National Airlines Council has released a report to the government with recommendations for implementing what it calls a system of shared accountability for civil aviation.
Among the report's recommendations are ensuring that service standards and capacity regulations are imposed across the aviation ecosystem.
The report also recommends that passengers be entitled to compensation if service standards aren't met, and that the Canadian Transportation Agency be allowed to do compliance audits of service standards.
The council says these recommendations have a goal of improving the passenger travel experience.
This comes as passengers have faced increased disruptions in the air travel industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The industry has come under scrutiny for its handling of passenger compensation, delays and cancellations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2023.
